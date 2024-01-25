Alabama lands commitment 2024 four-star EDGE Noah Carter

The new Alabama coaching staff continues to strike gold on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, Alabama landed a commitment from former Washington signee and 2024 four-star edge rusher Noah Carter. The news comes just one day after the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Carter, an Arizona native, is listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 218 pounds. The product of Centennial High School played tight end and outside linebacker his senior season. His athleticism and versatility could allow for him to choose which position he prefers to play in Tuscaloosa.

It will be interesting to see where Carter lines up for the Crimson Tide next season. Needless to say, he is a player that could make an immediate impact during his true freshman season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Noah Carter’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 82 3 8 Rivals 4 – – 20 ESPN 4 – 4 39 On3 Recruiting 4 132 3 13 247 Composite 4 253 4 22

Vitals

Hometown Peoria, Arizona Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-3.5 Weight 218 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Jan. 15, 2024

Took an official visit to Alabama from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2024

Other offers

Arizona

Arizona State

Louisville

Texas

Washington

Social media

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Noah Carter tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’4 220 EDGE from Peoria, AZ was previously committed to Washington “Let’s Blitzz🐘”https://t.co/On3b6oczaB pic.twitter.com/Cd4q7kfD7d — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 25, 2024

