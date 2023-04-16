Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-Star WR Rico Scott

Wide receiver Rico Scott of the 2024 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday morning. This news comes just after Scott took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Scott plays for Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As a junior, Scott hauled in 66 receptions for 1,184 yards and 18 touchdowns. On Scott’s junior highlight tape, he shows his ability to blow by defenders by using his speed and athleticism.

Scott chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Penn State, Georgia, and Colorado. Interestingly enough, he took seven unofficial visits to Happy Valley. Scott took just two unofficial visits to Alabama. That is all the Pennsylvania native needed to realize that Alabama was the school for him.

Scott will join a recruiting class that previously had four commits. Wide receiver Perry Thompson, cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, quarterback Julian Sayin, and edge rusher Sterling Dixon are set to accompany Scott in Tuscaloosa next fall.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Rico Scott’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 4 41 Rivals 4 – 13 62 ESPN 3 – 11 56 On3 Recruiting 3 – 15 80 247 Composite 4 385 11 55

Vitals

Hometown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-0 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 13, 2023

Other offers

