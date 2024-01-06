Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star RB Daniel Hill

Alabama is known for landing and helping produce some of the top running backs in the country. The Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to develop one of the nation’s top running back prospects. On Saturday, 2024 four-star running back Daniel Hill announced his commitment to Alabama. He made the announcement at the Army All-American Bowl.

Alabama hosted Hill for more than 20 visits. That was three times more than he visited any other school during the recruiting process.

Hill, a Mississippi native, chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and South Carolina. The product of Meridian High School was a workhorse for the Wildcats during his high school career. He played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

All signs point toward Hill playing running back when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Daniel Hill’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 128 4 6 Rivals 4 – 13 7 ESPN 4 133 3 7 On3 Recruiting 4 – 7 28 247 Composite 4 176 4 15

Vitals

Hometown Meridian, Mississippi Projected Position Running back Height 5-11.5 Weight 239 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2022

Hill took over 20 visits to Tuscaloosa.

Other offers

Auburn

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Social media

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Daniel Hill tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’1 234 RB from Meridian, MS chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State, South Carolina, & Tennessee “I Hate Auburn, Roll Tide”https://t.co/y2ihVmyNMq pic.twitter.com/i3WrpBcJgC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

