Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star RB Daniel Hill

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama is known for landing and helping produce some of the top running backs in the country. The Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to develop one of the nation’s top running back prospects. On Saturday, 2024 four-star running back Daniel Hill announced his commitment to Alabama. He made the announcement at the Army All-American Bowl.

Alabama hosted Hill for more than 20 visits. That was three times more than he visited any other school during the recruiting process.

Hill, a Mississippi native, chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and South Carolina. The product of Meridian High School was a workhorse for the Wildcats during his high school career. He played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

All signs point toward Hill playing running back when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Daniel Hill’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

128

4

6

Rivals

4

13

7

ESPN

4

133

3

7

On3 Recruiting

4

7

28

247 Composite

4

176

4

15

 

Vitals

Hometown

Meridian, Mississippi

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-11.5

Weight

239

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2022

  • Hill took over 20 visits to Tuscaloosa.

Other offers

