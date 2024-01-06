Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star RB Daniel Hill
Alabama is known for landing and helping produce some of the top running backs in the country. The Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to develop one of the nation’s top running back prospects. On Saturday, 2024 four-star running back Daniel Hill announced his commitment to Alabama. He made the announcement at the Army All-American Bowl.
Alabama hosted Hill for more than 20 visits. That was three times more than he visited any other school during the recruiting process.
Hill, a Mississippi native, chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and South Carolina. The product of Meridian High School was a workhorse for the Wildcats during his high school career. He played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.
All signs point toward Hill playing running back when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Daniel Hill’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
128
4
6
Rivals
4
–
13
7
ESPN
4
133
3
7
On3 Recruiting
4
–
7
28
247 Composite
4
176
4
15
Vitals
Hometown
Meridian, Mississippi
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-11.5
Weight
239
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2022
Hill took over 20 visits to Tuscaloosa.
Other offers
Social media
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Daniel Hill tells me he has Committed to Alabama!
The 6’1 234 RB from Meridian, MS chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State, South Carolina, & Tennessee
“I Hate Auburn, Roll Tide”https://t.co/y2ihVmyNMq pic.twitter.com/i3WrpBcJgC
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024