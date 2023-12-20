Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star DL Steve Mboumoua
The good news continues to pour in for the Alabama football program. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Steve Mboumoua. Mboumoua chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and Florida.
Mboumoua, a native of Cameroon, was originally a 2025 prospect. However, he reclassified and will enroll at Alabama as a part of the ’24 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 275 pound prospect has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play defensive end. He will play a role similar to that of Alabama senior Tim Smith Jr. Mboumoua is a physical presence that is sure to add firepower to Alabama’s defensive line room heading into the 2024-2025 season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Steve Mboumoua’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
1
77
Rivals
4
–
–
22
ESPN
4
252
1
29
On3 Recruiting
4
274
–
27
247 Composite
4
341
1
41
Vitals
Hometown
Quebec City, Canada
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-3
275
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 26, 2023
Took an official visit to Alabama from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023
Other offers
Social media
Where Legends are Made. pic.twitter.com/G5TIACOiWc
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 20, 2023