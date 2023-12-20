Advertisement

Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star DL Steve Mboumoua

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The good news continues to pour in for the Alabama football program. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Steve Mboumoua. Mboumoua chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and Florida.

Mboumoua, a native of Cameroon, was originally a 2025 prospect. However, he reclassified and will enroll at Alabama as a part of the ’24 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 275 pound prospect has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play defensive end. He will play a role similar to that of Alabama senior Tim Smith Jr. Mboumoua is a physical presence that is sure to add firepower to Alabama’s defensive line room heading into the 2024-2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Steve Mboumoua’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

1

77

Rivals

4

22

ESPN

4

252

1

29

On3 Recruiting

4

274

27

247 Composite

4

341

1

41

 

Vitals

Hometown

Quebec City, Canada

Projected Position

Defensive line

Height

6-3

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 26, 2023

  • Took an official visit to Alabama from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023

Other offers

