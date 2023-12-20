Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star DL Steve Mboumoua

The good news continues to pour in for the Alabama football program. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Steve Mboumoua. Mboumoua chose the Crimson Tide over Mississippi State and Florida.

Mboumoua, a native of Cameroon, was originally a 2025 prospect. However, he reclassified and will enroll at Alabama as a part of the ’24 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 275 pound prospect has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play defensive end. He will play a role similar to that of Alabama senior Tim Smith Jr. Mboumoua is a physical presence that is sure to add firepower to Alabama’s defensive line room heading into the 2024-2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Steve Mboumoua’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 1 77 Rivals 4 – – 22 ESPN 4 252 1 29 On3 Recruiting 4 274 – 27 247 Composite 4 341 1 41

Vitals

Hometown Quebec City, Canada Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-3 Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 26, 2023

Took an official visit to Alabama from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023

Other offers

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Oregon

Social media

Where Legends are Made. pic.twitter.com/G5TIACOiWc — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 20, 2023

