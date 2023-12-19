Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star EDGE Jayshawn Ross
Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class gained a star-studded edge rusher on Monday evening. 2024 four-star edge rusher Jayshawn Ross announced his commitment to Alabama via X; formerly known as Twitter.
Ross made a visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and made his commitment official just a few days later.
The Missouri native chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Kansas State and Nebraska.
Interestingly enough, Ross is the lone edge rusher in Alabama’s ’24 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.
In 10 games as a senior, Ross recorded 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
The two-sport athlete was recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to serve as an outside linebacker at the college level. He will play a role similar to that of Chris Braswell.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jayshawn Ross’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
235
6
18
Rivals
4
201
7
11
ESPN
4
–
6
18
On3 Recruiting
4
189
6
20
247 Composite
4
236
6
21
Vitals
Hometown
Kansas City, Missouri
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
220
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 27, 2023
Ross took an official visit to Alabama on Nov. 3, 2023
Other offers
Social media
I’m chasing that Bama factor!
Roll tide!🐘 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/XsGDTsljCO
— Jayshawn Ross (@JayshawnRoss31) December 19, 2023