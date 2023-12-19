Alabama lands commitment from 2024 4-star EDGE Jayshawn Ross

Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class gained a star-studded edge rusher on Monday evening. 2024 four-star edge rusher Jayshawn Ross announced his commitment to Alabama via X; formerly known as Twitter.

Ross made a visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and made his commitment official just a few days later.

The Missouri native chose the Crimson Tide over other programs like Kansas State and Nebraska.

Interestingly enough, Ross is the lone edge rusher in Alabama’s ’24 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

In 10 games as a senior, Ross recorded 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

The two-sport athlete was recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to serve as an outside linebacker at the college level. He will play a role similar to that of Chris Braswell.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 235 6 18 Rivals 4 201 7 11 ESPN 4 – 6 18 On3 Recruiting 4 189 6 20 247 Composite 4 236 6 21

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-4 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 27, 2023

Ross took an official visit to Alabama on Nov. 3, 2023

Other offers

Kansas State

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Social media

