Alabama lands commitment from 2023 five-star RB Richard Young

Alabama received a welcomed surprise from the recruiting trail on Friday. Five-star running back Richard Young from the 2023 class announced that he is committing to Alabama via his Twitter page. He chose the Crimson Tide over Oregon and Georgia.

Alabama was seen as the favorite to land Young throughout most of his recruitment. However, On3’s Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction in favor of Oregon on Friday. That led many to believe that the Florida native was bound for Eugene. Fortunately for Alabama fans, that wasn’t the case.

Young is ranked as the No. 37 overall recruit on 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds. He currently attends Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Last season, he had 196 carries for 1,755 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

He is the second running back commitment for the Tide’s 2023 recruiting class. The other is four-star running back Justice Haynes. The two will likely form a respectable one-two punch in Tuscaloosa for many seasons to come. Regardless of who else joins the class, the coaching staff has done an excellent job up to this point.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruiting news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire