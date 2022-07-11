Alabama lands commitment from 2023 4-star QB, two-sport athlete, Dylan Lonergan

The Tide’s 2023 recruiting class grew on Monday when four-star quarterback and two-sport athlete Dylan Lonergan announced his commitment to Alabama. He chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Stanford, Florida and Ohio State.

Lonergan is the second quarterback to commit in the 2023 class, with the other being Eli Holstein. Both Alabama quarterback commits rank as top-10 prospects, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Lonergan has been a high-profile target for the Tide since receiving an offer from the coaching staff in April of 2021. He is a two-sport athlete at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. The signal-caller and baseball pitcher is arguably one of the best prospects in both sports from Georgia. All signs point to him playing both baseball and football when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

During his junior season, Lonergan completed 234 of 371 passes for a total of 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns. Perhaps the most impressive statistic was his interception total: three. While being efficient through the air, he also used his legs quite a bit. He ran 90 times for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.

This commitment gives Alabama’s recruiting class a total of 11 hard commits. The good news could very well continue throughout the week as 2023 four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre is set to commit on Tuesday. His decision is likely down to two teams: Miami and Alabama.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Lonergan and Alabama football as the recruiting trail heats up.