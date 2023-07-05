Alabama lands 8 total 2024 commits on ESPN’s updated top 300 recruits

Nick Saban is once again working his magic on the recruiting trail. After bringing in one of the most talented classes of all time in 2023, he’s landing some high-profile commits in the 2024 cycle.

On both sides of the ball, Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide staff can bring in top-tier talent at all positions. It’s the success in recruiting that has led to many national championships, conference titles and memorable seasons.

ESPN recently updated its list of the top-300 recruits in the 2024 class and a total of eight Alabama commits are featured.

Here’s who they are, where they rank and why Crimson Tide fans should get excited for the future of Alabama football.

3. Julian Sayin, QB

Julian Sayin is committed to the Crimson Tide as a quarterback out of Carlsbad, California and ranks third among the top 300. He ranks as the second-highest-rated quarterback, behind the No. 2 player in the ranking, Georgia‘s Dylan Raiola.

4. Jaylen Mbakwe, CB

Jaylen Mbakwe is the second future member of the Crimson Tide to make the list and he sits just one spot behind Sayin. Mbakwe is an Alabama native who attends Clay-Chalkville high school. He’s been committed to Alabama since July of 2022 and appears to be locked in.

40. Perry Thompson, WR

Perry Thompson has been committed to Alabama since June of 2022. Another in-state talent, Thompson attends Foley High School. Nearly 15 years ago another wide receiver from Foley committed to the Crimson Tide, his name was Julio Jones.

62. Cayden Jones, OLB

Asheville Citizen-Times

Cayden Jones of North Carolina is the next future member of the Crimson Tide to make the list. The 6-foot-4 linebacker is recent commit, announcing his decision just a few months ago in April of 2023.

117. Jeremiah Beaman, DT

Beaman, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, committed to the Crimson Tide back in May of this year and will look to follow in the footsteps of many talented defensive tackles that have come through Tuscaloosa and found their way to the NFL.

235. Sterling Dixon, DE

Sterling Dixon is another in-state prospect from Mobile, Alabama. He committed to the Crimson Tide in December of 2022 and has the size and ability to succeed in the SEC.

248. Rico Scott, WR

Scott is one of only a few Crimson Tide commits on this list to not be from the state of Alabama, he is from Pittsburgh. Scott’s been committed to the Tide since April, so the coaching staff will look to make sure he stays locked in with the Crimson Tide.

267. Jameer Grimsley, CB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grimsley only committed to the Crimson Tide four days prior to this article being written. The Tampa native plans on joining Alabama as a cornerback and develop as a player, much like many other defensive backs have done under Saban in the past.

