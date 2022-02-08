Alabama lands 5 in latest NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network

The NFL draft is one of my favorite sporting events each and every year. And of my favorite things about the draft is the endless supply of mock drafts that are released almost daily.

The draft isn’t an exact science so mistakes are often made during the process. That means that every franchise has immense pressure in making the correct decision come draft day. This is what makes all of the mock drafts so interesting.

So today we will look at Pro Football Network’s latest three-round mock draft in which we see five former Alabama players selected.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT

No. 28 Green Bay Packers: Jameson Williams, WR

No. 36 New York Giants: Christian Harris, LB

No. 56 Dallas Cowboys: Phidarian Mathis, DL

No. 67 New York Giants: John Metchie, WR

