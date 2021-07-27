Alabama lands 4-star 2022 WR Kobe Prentice

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to roll on the 2022 recruiting trail, as they pick up a big-time commitment from 2022 four-star wide receiver Kobe Prentice.

Prentice, an in-state recruit from Calera, Alabama, held offers from Maryland, Mississippi State and other Power Five programs. He will join a loaded Crimson Tide wide receiver room.

He stands at 5-foot-11 weighing 171 pounds and is a speedy receiver with excellent route-running abilities.

Alabama currently sits as the third-best recruiting class for 2022 and the top recruiting class within the SEC for the year.

With plenty of time left to recruit and gain commitments, the Crimson Tide will likely see another near-the-top finish in recruiting.

