Alabama lands 2023 four-star OT Olaus Alinen

Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide are off to a dominant start on the 2023 recruiting trail, and things continue to heat up with a commitment from four-star OT Olaus Alinen.

Alinen is a 6’6, 315-pound elite lineman from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. He is the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class and was also heavily recruited by Ohio State, UGA and Miami. Alinen was also in Tuscaloosa the same weekend as the recent QB commit, Eli Holstein.

This was a key commitment for Alabama, as Alinen’s interest in the Crimson Tide had seemingly wavered, with predictions of him leaning toward Miami surfaced in the last few weeks.

He announced his commitment via Twitter.

Related

Deion Sanders talks about potential Jackson State-Alabama matchup

Related

Bryce Young takes home ESPY for best male college athlete

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!