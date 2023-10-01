Alabama knocks off Mississippi State in first conference road game of the season

Alabama knocked off one school from the Magnolia State last weekend after knocking off the No. 15-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. In Week 5, the Crimson Tide cruised to a 40-17 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Alabama has now won in 16 straight contests against the Bulldogs.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide were led by quarterback Jalen Milroe. The sophomore signal-caller finished the game 10-of-12 passing for 164 yards. He also had 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Crimson Tide forced three turnovers. In an interesting series of events, edge rusher Chris Braswell reeled in an interception for a pick-six. It was the first of Braswell’s college career.

In Week 6, Alabama will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 EST / 2:30 CST.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire