Alabama kicker Will Reichard named to Lou Groza Award watch list

Will Reichard is arguably the greatest kicker in Alabama football history and the senior from Hoover has now been named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist.

The Lou Groza Award is given annually to the nation’s top placekicker and Reichard is certainly among the best.

Reichard has been the Alabama placekicker since 2019 and was awarded an extra season due to COVID. Now in his fifth season with the Tide, Reichard has a chance to write his name in the Alabama history books.

For his career, Reichard is 240-242 on extra points and 62-75 on field goal attempts for an impressive 82.7 field goal percentage.

Reichard already holds the Alabama record for career points with 426 and winning the Lou Groza Award would just add to his already historic career with the Crimson Tide!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire