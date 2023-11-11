Alabama at Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will look to clinch the SEC West with a win over Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Crimson Tide are winners of their last seven games while the Wildcats have lost three of their last four.

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense are starting to fire on all cylinders and despite some lingering injuries, the Crimson Tide defense is playing some good football.

Kickoff from Lexington is almost here. Below is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Kentucky!

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Nov. 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Kentucky injury report

Questionable:

QB Devin Leary-Eye

RB Jutahn McClain-Shoulder

Out:

OL Ben Christmas-Knee

RB La-Vell Wright-Undisclosed

OL Nikolas Hall-Undisclosed

Alabama injury report

Questionable:

WR Ja’Corey Brooks-Shoulder

LB Deontae Lawson-Foot

DB Jaylen Key-Thigh

Kentucky player to watch: Ray Davis

Ray Davis is one of the top running backs in the SEC and is the lifeblood of the Kentucky offense. Alabama will need to keep him in check defensively to slow down the Wildcats offense.

Alabama player to watch: Jihaad Campbell

With Deontae Lawson likely out on Saturday, Jihaad Campbell will have to step up and make plays for the Alabama defense. Campbell’s play on Saturday will largely impact the Tide’s defensive performance.

More pre-game content

