Alabama at Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will look to clinch the SEC West with a win over Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Crimson Tide are winners of their last seven games while the Wildcats have lost three of their last four.
Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense are starting to fire on all cylinders and despite some lingering injuries, the Crimson Tide defense is playing some good football.
Kickoff from Lexington is almost here. Below is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Kentucky!
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Nov. 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Kentucky injury report
Questionable:
QB Devin Leary-Eye
RB Jutahn McClain-Shoulder
Out:
OL Ben Christmas-Knee
RB La-Vell Wright-Undisclosed
OL Nikolas Hall-Undisclosed
Alabama injury report
Questionable:
WR Ja’Corey Brooks-Shoulder
LB Deontae Lawson-Foot
DB Jaylen Key-Thigh
Kentucky player to watch: Ray Davis
Ray Davis is one of the top running backs in the SEC and is the lifeblood of the Kentucky offense. Alabama will need to keep him in check defensively to slow down the Wildcats offense.
Alabama player to watch: Jihaad Campbell
With Deontae Lawson likely out on Saturday, Jihaad Campbell will have to step up and make plays for the Alabama defense. Campbell’s play on Saturday will largely impact the Tide’s defensive performance.
More pre-game content
