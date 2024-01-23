Alabama just misses top 25 in latest USA TODAY Sports MBB Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball continues to improve in the rankings, despite suffering another loss on the road to a strong Tennessee team. In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide failed to make the Top 25, but are tied with 43 votes as the first team left out.

The SEC schedule is a gauntlet, but Alabama seems to welcome it as a challenge that can help the team prove its strength. Despite having an overall record of 12-6, the Tide sits at 4-1 in conference play.

Head coach Nate Oats and his team will host Auburn, ranked no. 6 in the latest poll, in a mid-week game that not only serves as a key SEC matchup, but an in-state rivalry that continues to heat up every single time the two programs meet.

There is plenty of time left in the 2023-2024 season for the Crimson Tide to improve its resumé.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 17-2 791 (24) – 2 Purdue 17-2 769 (8) – 3 North Carolina 15-3 734 – 4 Houston 16-2 678 +1 5 Tennessee 14-4 671 +2 6 Kentucky 14-3 609 +4 6 Auburn 16-2 609 +5 8 Kansas 15-3 576 -4 9 Arizona 14-4 528 +4 10 Wisconsin 14-4 480 -2 11 Illinois 14-4 437 +3 12 Duke 13-4 421 -6 13 Oklahoma 15-3 401 +3 14 Baylor 14-4 362 -5 15 Marquette 13-5 360 +3 16 Creighton 14-5 299 -1 17 Dayton 15-2 277 +6 18 Iowa State 14-4 220 +2 19 BYU 14-4 181 – 20 Utah State 17-2 176 -3 21 Texas Tech 15-3 148 +4 22 Memphis 15-4 130 -10 23 Colorado State 15-3 119 +3 24 Florida Atlantic 15-4 101 +3 25 New Mexico 16-3 54 +20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire