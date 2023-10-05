Alabama just misses CFP in latest bowl game projections

Alabama football’s goal of reaching the College Football Playoff hit a bit of a road bump in Week 2 due to a double-digit home loss to Texas. The Crimson Tide’s not out of the running to make it, however. The latest set of projections have the Tide just outside the reach of the playoff.

Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN recently put together Bowl game projections (subscription required) ahead of the Week 6 slate of college football matchups.

While they both have the Crimson Tide in the Peach Bowl, they have very different opponents in their predictions.

Bonagura has the Tide facing Fresno State, while Schlabach has Alabama taking on Penn State. One of these matchups surely generates more interest than the other.

With plenty of big-time matchups left for Alabama and the teams ahead of the Tide in the rankings, a lot will change in these bowl game predictions.

