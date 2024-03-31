Alabama joins Michigan State in exclusive NCAA club

Alabama defeated Clemson in an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday night, clinching a spot in the 2024 Final Four for the first time in the school’s history. With an appearance in the basketball final four, adding to the Crimson Tide’s football final four appearance, Alabama has joined Michigan State in an exclusive club.

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff, only one school had made the final four in both football and basketball during the same year. That was the Spartans in 2015, and now Alabama in 2024.

Programs to make the College Football Playoff & Final Four in the same Calendar Year: – Alabama (this year)

– Michigan State (2015) DOMINANCE 🐘 pic.twitter.com/QCg6kSjY5y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2024

