Alabama’s Jermaine Burton drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton with the 80th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Burton is Alabama’s first skill player selected in this year’s draft; he now joins Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as key weapons in the receiver room for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Burton becomes the sixth Alabama player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

