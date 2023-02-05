Alabama’s JC Latham listed as a Top 3 OT for 2023 per PFF

Even though he saw playing time as a true freshman in nearly every game, it wasn’t until his sophomore year in 2022 that JC Latham broke out as a star in the making. Latham was the No. 3 player in the country in the 2021 class before committing to join the Alabama Crimson Tide, and what a get he has been.

Latham was one of the top offensive tackles in 2022, and headed into 2023 PFF College has recognized him as the third-best returning offensive tackle in the country. Trailing only Joe Alt of Notre Dame and Graham Barton of Duke.

Replacing Bryce Young will be no easy task for the Tide, so it is super important that Latham and the offensive line as a whole have an outstanding year to make up for his loss.

Top 10 returning Offensive Tackles for the 2023 CFB season pic.twitter.com/1DgrgHqYzg — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire