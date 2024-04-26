Alabama’s JC Latham didn’t get memo Roger Goodell recently had back surgery

It was only a matter of time on Thursday before a first-round draft pick decided to celebrate by hugging and lifting Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The problem is the commissioner had back surgery recently and being carried by a massive lineman probably wasn’t in the rehab plan.

It mattered not because the Tennessee Titans took JC Latham with the seventh overall pick.

The big lineman from Alabama strolled across the stage. He hugged and lifted Goodell with ease.

The @Titans take JC Latham at No. 7, and he loved every second of his walk to the Draft stage 😁

pic.twitter.com/OaGwXlP9u6 — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire