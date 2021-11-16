Alabama’s Jameson Williams named semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

Jameson Williams has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Tide this season. The Ohio State transfer was expected to be a contributor, but as far as I am concerned, he has exceeded all expectations.

This is evident by the news that was released yesterday that Williams was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Congratulations to Jameson Williams @bigsgjamo on being named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position. @UA_Athletics @AlabamaFTBL #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/yd2wthVdYS — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) November 15, 2021

The Biletnikoff is giving to the nation’s top pass catcher.

On the season, Williams has 51 receptions for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to make the big play is what has separated him from some of the other top targets in the country. Williams has at least one catch of 50 or more yards in six out of nine games against FBS opponents.

Let’s see if Williams can continue his big production for the Tide down the stretch!

