Alabama’s James Burnip named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week

There weren’t a ton of bright spots for Alabama in their 10-point home loss to Texas on Saturday. The offense and defense both played well below their capabilities, however, one area that really shined was the special teams unit.

Will Reichard, already a Crimson Tide legend, kicked the game-winning field goal against the Longhorns in Austin last year and was phenomenal again as he was 3/3 this past weekend including a 51-yarder.

Punter, James Burnip was also outstanding for Nick Saban’s squad as he was a massive weapon for the Crimson Tide in the field position game. Burnip punted five times for an average of 52.6 yards with three being pinned inside the Longhorns 20.

For Burnip’s outstanding performance, he was named the Ray Guy punter of the week and will certainly be in contention for the award at the end of the year. Burnip also unleashed a 61-yard bomb and will be a key piece in the Tide’s attempt to turn their season around.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire