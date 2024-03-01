Is Alabama’s Jalen Milroe a top-10 QB in 2024?

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is set to return as the Tide’s starter for the 2024 season. While he became a reliable passer for the team as the season went on, there are many that question whether he will be able to improve enough over the offseason to keep the program in playoff contention.

ESPN recently ranked the top-10 quarterbacks heading into the 2024 college football season and Milroe did more than just make the cut. His ranking matches his jersey number: four.

Ahead of Milroe is Georgia‘s Carson Beck, Oregon‘s Dillon Gabriel and Texas‘s Quinn Ewers.

Last season, Milroe threw for 2,834 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six interceptions. he also has 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN explained Milroe’s ranking,

“When Alabama benched Milroe following a Week 2 loss to Texas in 2023, few expected him to project as a top-five quarterback for the following season. But he responded well to the setback, developing his downfield passing skills and other areas, and helping the Tide to an SEC championship and a CFP appearance.”

What Milroe has in store for the 2024 season must extend beyond the field of play. With head coach Nick Saban retired, Milroe must serve as a veteran leader for the team. Players will look to him for guidance as the Crimson Tide seeks to retain elite status in the early stages of a new era in Tuscaloosa.

“His next challenge will be adjusting to a new coaching staff, led by Kalen DeBoer and coordinator Nick Sheridan,” writes Rittenberg. “DeBoer transformed Michael Penix Jr. into a record-setting passer and undoubtedly will feature Milroe’s deep-ball talent. Like Penix did at Washington, Milroe will need much better protection after taking 44 sacks in 2023, including six against Michigan in the CFP semifinal. But if he can maintain or elevate his efficiency, he will be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy and other national awards this fall.”

For now, it’s all about Milroe adjusting to the new coaching staff, new playbook and getting the roster to buy in to what coach Kalen DeBoer is selling.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jalen Milroe and other Alabama players as the 2024 offseason progresses.

