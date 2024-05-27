Alabama’s Jalen Milroe one of 10 SEC QB’s expected to attend the Manning passing academy

After an ugly ten-point home loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns, QB Jalen Milroe lost his starting job to Tyler Buchner heading into the USF game in Week 3. With Ty Simpson waiting for a shot to play as well, there was no guarantee that Milroe would ever get his job back with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fast forward three months, Milroe finished No. 6 in the country in the Heisman race and guided the Tide to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff semi-final berth. Milroe has always been wildly dynamic with the ability to make plays with his feet, but it was his growth as a passer that changed the 2023 season for himself and Alabama.

Now, Milroe will get to work with new head coach Kalen DeBoer who just boosted Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. into the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It would have been easy for Milroe to walk away and give up on Alabama last year after being benched, but he dug his heels in and fought. Milroe could have transferred along with a number of other players after Saban’s retirement, but he didn’t. As a result for his willingness to take adversity head on, I think Milroe is due for a massive season.

Milroe is doing all the right things this summer as well as he will be one of 10 SEC quarterbacks attending the Manning Passing Academy this summer. It will be exciting to see what kind of draft position Milroe can play himself into this season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire