Alabama’s Jalen Milroe named the most dynamic QB in college football

Jalen Milroe returns as the quarterback of Alabama Crimson Tide football team for the 2024 season and looks to build upon his performance from 2023. Now, he enters the new season being praised as one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the nation.

After winning a preseason quarterback battle that featured himself, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, he was benched for the Week 3 road game against USF. For the rest of the season, Milroe steadily improved and now finds himself as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate for 2024.

CBS Sports recently ranked the top 10 dynamic quarterbacks and Milroe sits at the top as the most dynamic quarterback in college football.

In 2023, Milroe completed 187 of his 284 passing attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Milroe accounted for 161 carries, 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His versatility adds an extra layer of danger to the Alabama offense that opposing defenses must prepare for.

With some improvement, Milroe will easily remain in the Heisman conversation, can lead the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoffs and will be in contention to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

College football’s most dynamic athletes at QB, according to @BCrawford247 👀 Which dual-threat QB do y’all think should be higher? https://t.co/9ciOTp77oj pic.twitter.com/nKcjlHUcBy — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) May 28, 2024

