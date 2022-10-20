Alabama investigating claim WR Jermaine Burton hit Tennessee fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alabama is investigating a claim that Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton struck a female Tennessee fan following the Volunteers' win on Saturday.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement Wednesday. "We are currently working to gather more information."

After Tennessee defeated Alabama on a last-second field goal, Vols fans stormed the Neyland Stadium field in celebration of the victory. A video posted on TikTok appeared to show Burton hitting a female Tennessee fan in the head as she ran past him. The woman can be seen grabbing her head and turning around after the apparent contact was made.

The video was posted by Emily Isaacs, who said she was smacked in the head by Burton.

"Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday," Isaacs wrote in the caption of the video.

Burton is in his first season with Alabama after two seasons at Georgia. He's recorded 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns through seven games.

No. 6 Alabama's next game is against No. 24 Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.