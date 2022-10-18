Will Alabama implement two new WRs into the rotation for the Mississippi State game?

Thus far, two wide receivers, Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson have yet to make their debuts at Alabama. The two missed the first four games due to injury but haven’t seen any action up to this point after being suited up for several weeks now.

The expectation to begin the season was that Harrell would have a sizable role at wide receiver. However, that has not been the case so far. At Louisville, Harrell hauled in 20 receptions for 559 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The junior averaged almost 24 yards per catch with the Cardinals.

It has been somewhat surprising to see Harrell on the bench since he has been available to play. There is a possibility that he will be featured at some point but that remains unknown as of now.

The other wide receiver that could soon be implemented into the wide receiver rotation is freshman Aaron Anderson. After having an impressive spring, Anderson was projected to see playing time at the Z position (slot wide receiver). However, a knee injury sidelined Anderson for the first few games.

Now, both appear to be healthy as seen in a recent tweet by AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. It will be interesting to see if either of the two sees playing time in this weekend’s game against Mississippi State. Alabama has played a number of wide receivers and could add two playmakers to the offense for quarterback Bryce Young to throw the ball to.

Clips of Alabama receivers Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson at practice today. Neither have played this season. Video via UA Athletics. pic.twitter.com/LBLSDfgqUe — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 18, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the Alabama football roster as well as other Alabama football news.

