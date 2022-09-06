Alabama hosts highly-coveted 2024 SG from Texas

Alabama hosted 2024 small forward Dink Pate for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It was the Texas native’s first trip to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer in July. Pate took to his Twitter to post several photos from his unofficial visit.

The product of Pinkston High School already has over 20 offers heading into his junior season. As of right now, he is trending towards Houston at 30.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. Nonetheless, the Alabama coaching staff could have gained some momentum in his recruitment after his unofficial visit this past weekend.

Alabama has offered two other shooting guards in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Altogether, they have extended offers to 19 prospects thus far. The coaching staff has emphasized beginning the recruiting process earlier than normal for highly-coveted prospects. It will be interesting to see if Pate takes another visit to Alabama and when he could announce a commitment.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Pate’s recruitment as well as other Alabama basketball recruiting targets.

List

Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 2 vs. Texas Longhorns

List

Where Alabama football ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 1

List

SEC power rankings after Week 1: Two teams stand out among others

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire