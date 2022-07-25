Alabama hosts 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward for a visit

Alabama will be hosting its final camp of the offseason on July 25. It appears that there will be several notable visitors from future recruiting classes. A prospect to keep a close eye on is 2024 safety, Jaylen Heyward.

Heyward has already received over 30 offers. It won’t be easy for the Tide to out-recruit the Florida schools that are interested in him. However, Alabama has seen recent success with recruiting safeties from the Sunshine state. In the past, the Tide’s coaching staff has been able to land players like Shawn Burgess-Becker, Ronnie Harrison and Terrion Arnold.

With Alabama defensive backs coach travaris robinson having coached at Miami, he is eerily familiar with the state. That could be one of the Tide’s advantages moving forward. As of right now, On3’s RPM is in favor of UCF at 26.4% likelihood.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 53 13 5 Rivals 4 86 21 5 ESPN 4 45 14 3 On3 Recruiting 4 53 11 4 247 Composite 4 44 13 5

Vitals

Hometown Rockledge, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 5-11.5 Weight 180 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 11, 2022

Will be in Tuscaloosa on July 25, 2022

Offers

Twitter

