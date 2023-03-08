Alabama hosted in-state, 2025 RB Anthony Rogers for Junior Day visit

Running back Anthony Rogers, of the 2025 class, was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s Junior Day.

Rogers plays running back at Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. During his junior season, Rogers had 187 carries for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a key role on the Patriots’ offense the past two seasons.

Something interesting to note is that Rogers was a high school teammate of Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. Alabama also has a Pike Road alumni on its team with defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

According to On3’s RPM, Rogers is most likely to commit to Alabama at 43.7% likelihood.

There is mutual interest between Rogers and the Crimson Tide. That could go a long way in the 2025 running back’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Rogers’ recruitment as well as Alabama football recruiting.

