Alabama to Host Baylor in 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

As we get closer to basketball season, more and more games have been announced for the 2021-22 season.

Wednesday, it was announced that the defending SEC champion Crimson Tide will compete in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 29, 2022, against a solid opponent.

The defending National Champion Baylor Bears will visit Tuscaloosa this upcoming season to face Alabama, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports announced.

This will be the 6th time that Alabama has competed in the challenge, where they are 3-2 overall and have not been included in the field three times since the first season of the conference clash in 2012-13. Alabama has wins in 2013 against Texas Tech, 2018 Oklahoma, 2020 against Kansas State.

Most recently, Oklahoma defeated Alabama in Norman on January 25, 2021, 66-61. The loss to the Sooners snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Tide.

Baylor had a stellar season in 2020-21, finishing 28-2 and defeating Gonzaga in the National Championship game. Last season, the Bears beat Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, 84-72 in Waco.

Last season, the SEC won the challenge, 5-4. Currently, the Big 12 has a 4-2-2 series lead over the SEC.

Here’s the full schedule of this season’s Big 12/SEC Challenge:

NEWS: Matchups are set for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, per sources. Kentucky at Kansas

Tennessee at Texas

Baylor at Alabama

Oklahoma at Auburn

WVU at Arkansas

Oklahoma St at Florida

LSU at TCU

Mississippi St at TTU

Missouri at Iowa St

Kansas St at Ole Misshttps://t.co/VkbSX0VleC — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2021

