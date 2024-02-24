Alabama hoops falls on the road against No. 17 Kentucky

After the Kentucky Wildcats blew a double-digit lead on Wednesday against the LSU Tigers they were on incredibly high alert going into today’s contest against the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, it was all Big Blue as they took care of No. 13 Alabama 117-95. To be honest, the score might need even be truly representative of how one-sided the contest was.

The Cats used a 20-2 run late in the first half to distance themselves from the Tide and never looked back. Alabama trailed 58-42 at the half and was just a mess defensively all afternoon. That being said, Kentucky shot lights out as they shot 63.1% from the field and 54.2% from three. Again, the Tide shot themselves in the foot with 16 turnovers.

Nobody played particularly well from Alabama, but Mark Sears and Rylan Griffen did carry the load offensively with 41 of the Tide’s 95 points. Any chance at a two-seed in March Madness probably went out the window, and the margin for error to win the SEC is effectively zero now.

