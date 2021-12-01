Alabama holds steady in CFP rankings

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the regular season have arrived, and the Crimson Tide maintains its current posture and remains at No. 3 after its close overtime win over the Auburn Tigers.

Michigan jumped in front of Alabama to No. 2 after beating Ohio State 42-27. They will take on No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

The Buckeyes dropped to No. 7 following the loss. Cincinnati stays put at No. 4 and will take on Houston in the AAC Championship.

Nick Saban and his Alabama squad understand what it needs to do to stay in the hunt. The objective is winning, and nobody in the country is better than doing that as Saban.

The Tide faced three opponents on the season that ended the regular season in the top 25: Ole Miss at No. 8, Arkansas at No. 22 and Texas A&M at No. 25.

All they need is one more, as Alabama will face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta.

It’s a must-win situation for the Crimson Tide.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.

