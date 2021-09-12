Alabama holds onto top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide faced off against FCS opponent, Mercer, in the first home game of the season for Alabama. While the team started out slow, Bryce Young and the offense picked it up to defeat the Bears 48-14.

The Alabama defense looked just as strong as they did last week, even without Chris Allen. However, they did lose star linebacker Will Anderson in the third quarter who is now questionable to play against Florida.

With plenty of upsets, close games and blow outs in Week 2 of college football action, here is how the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shakes out.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Points Change 1 Alabama 1,624 – 2 Georgia 1,558 +3 3 Oklahoma 1,454 +1 4 Oregon 1,356 +7 5 Texas A&M 1,307 _ 6 Clemson 1,279 _ 7 Iowa 1.165 +5 8 Cincinnati 1.114 _ 9 Florida 1,095 _ 10 Notre Dame 1,059 -3 11 Ohio State 1,041 -8 12 Penn State 995 +1 13 UCLA 787 +3 14 Iowa State 611 -4 15 Virginia Tech 591 +6 16 Ole Miss 546 +4 17 Wisconsin 537 _ 18 Coastal Carolina 492 +1 19 North Carolina 300 +3 20 Auburn 264 +7 21 Arizona State 246 +4 22 Oklahoma State 222 +1 23 BYU 213 +8 24 Arkansas 196 +20 25 Michigan 180 +2

Schools dropped out:

No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.

Others receiving votes:

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

