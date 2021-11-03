Alabama holds the keys to absolute CFP chaos

Now that the College Football Playoff Committee has released its initial rankings, it is time to take a closer look at how Alabama could really rattle the cage for the rest of the college football world.

Truth be told, Alabama looks to hold the keys to utter chaos depending on how the Tide finishes out the season.

For the purpose of this particular article, let’s assume Alabama makes it to the SEC Championship Game with just the one loss to Texas A&M, to face off against the undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

If Alabama were to lose to the Bulldogs in Atlanta, Alabama would most likely drop out of the top 4, opening a spot for another team to slide into the playoffs. On the other hand, would the committee drop the No. 2 team out of the top 4 after losing to the topped ranked team? A lot of that would have to do with what happens in the BIG 10. The possibilities are truly endless.

Now, let’s say Alabama happens to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, what then? Alabama would obviously move one spot up to No. 1 and Georgia would most likely drop to No. 2. Once again the BIG 10 will have a lot to say about how the final rankings will shape out.

Simply put, the Alabama Crimson Tide will most likely have a lot of say-so on how the final four will shape out.

