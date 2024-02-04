Alabama hires former SEC DB as assistant defensive backs coach

Former Mississippi State defensive back Kivon Coman will be joining Alabama’s coaching staff. He will serve as a graduate assistant and help coach the defensive backs.

Coman played for Mississippi State from 2013-2016. The Alabama native played in 49 games over the course of his college career. He recorded 188 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three interceptions for the Bulldogs in four seasons.

Since graduating, Coman has served as an assistant coach for Florence High School and Hoover High School. Both of which are located in the state of Alabama.

Coman joins an Alabama coaching staff that has been assembled in the last three to four weeks. Having played in the SEC, Coman knows the expectations that come with playing at a school like Alabama.

