Alabama hires former Michigan football coach prior to College Football Playoff

Michigan football will perhaps face a little more resistance from Alabama in the Rose Bowl than anticipated. Because someone with intimate and intricate knowledge of the inner-workings of the Wolverine defense will be joining the Crimson Tide before the two teams meet up in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Nick Saban is hiring former Michigan football linebackers coach George Helow to the staff, with the two-year former Wolverine joining the Tide before the two teams meet up on January 1.

Former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow is being hired by Alabama, a source briefed on the move told The Athletic on Thursday. The 36-year old Helow is expected to begin work immediately as the Crimson Tide prepare to play his former team, Michigan, in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Helow was with the maize and blue from 2021-22, working under both defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter.

It’s unclear what Helow’s role will be and whether it will last into next year. Considering Alabama has no departing on-field coaches, it would appear that he’ll be joining the Tide in an advisory role to help Bama figure out what’s potentially the toughest defense Saban’s crew will have seen to date.

