Alabama hires former Baylor assistant coach Chris Kapilovic as new offensive line coach

Alabama had a huge void to fill when offensive line coach Scott Huff left Tuscaloosa to become the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, that void has been filled.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Alabama is set to hire Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic to serve as the team’s offensive line coach moving forward.

Kapilovic has made multiple stops in the coaching landscape. More notably, he has served as an offensive line coach at North Carolina, Michigan State, and Colorado.

Alabama struggled to protect quarterback Jalen Milroe at times last season. It often resulted in sacks. Altogether, Alabama allowed 49 sacks on the season. Typically, that number is cut in half. Will Kapilovic be able to fix the offensive line issues? It will be interesting to see how he retools and reshapes the offensive line moving forward.

Sources: Alabama is set to hire Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He’s a veteran OL coach with time at Colorado, Michigan State and UNC. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire