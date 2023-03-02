Alabama hires Charlie Strong to defensive analyst role
Charlie Strong will be back on the Crimson Tide sidelines in 2023. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Strong has been hired to be a defensive analyst at Alabama.
Strong served as a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2020. He has since served as inside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most recently, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Miami.
Interestingly enough, Strong served alongside Kevin Steele as co-defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes. Steele will be Alabama’s defensive coordinator this season and Strong will be working under him.
Strong has a background as a defensive coordinator and is good at organizing gameplans. With Austin Armstron’s departure, Strong could be in charge of helping create the gameplan each week for the Crimson Tide. A specific role for Strong has not been determined at this time.
Whatever the case may be, head coach Nick Saban made a wise decision to bring an experienced assistant coach back to Tuscaloosa.
Alabama has hired former Texas coach Charlie Strong as a defensive analyst, sources tell @SInow. Strong worked at Miami in a similar role last season under now-Bama DC Kevin Steele.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 1, 2023
Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program.
More Football!
Kool-Aid McKinstry listed as CFB's top CB heading into 2023
More Football!
2025 4-Star WR Jaime Ffrench set to visit Alabama for Junior Day