Alabama hire of Kalen DeBoer recalls the Mike Price hire two decades earlier

It was 21 years ago. In late 2002, right after a team from the state of Washington won the Pac-10 championship (shared with USC), Alabama had a head coaching vacancy it needed to fill. It chose Washington State Cougar head coach Mike Price to be its latest head football coach.

Here we are, all these years later. After a 2023 college football season in which a coach from the state of Washington won the Pac-12 championship, Alabama — its head coaching position open — has once again gone to the Pacific Northwest with its hire of Washington Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer.

When Price was hired in late 2002, he went to a strip club in Pensacola, Florida. His infamous lap dance created an uproar which prevented him from coaching a single game for the Crimson Tide. Kalen DeBoer will almost certainly avoid that kind of scandal, but the larger point people will keep mentioning is that DeBoer is a stranger to the South and its culture. It will be interesting to see how an outsider handles the Bama job.

Let’s see how people reacted to this hire, specifically through the lens of Mike Price in late 2002 and early 2003 at Alabama:

ALABAMA LEGEND

How dare you talk bad about Alabama Legend Mike Price https://t.co/La8xHO4aDo — C (@RTRFND) January 13, 2024

UW FANS ANGRY

Good 2yrs with Deboer. But I am bitter and hope he has the same fate as Mike Price did at Alabama! Scree you coach Deboer! — robert banfield (@robertbanfield) January 13, 2024

MICHIGAN LINK

For the second time in a row, the coach that Michigan beats to win the national championship from a Washington school is hired by Alabama. Mike Price, and now Kalen DeBoer. #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) January 12, 2024

APPLE CUP TENSIONS

I'll say this: I don't think DeBoer will be the worst coach to go from the state of Washington to Alabama. That'll still be Mike Price. A Coug. — Ian Aguirre (@SkillCheck) January 12, 2024

UNBEATEN!

Alabama has now hired two Coaches from a school in the state of Washington. Who can forget Mike Price from Washington State? I think he went unbeaten for the Tide. #Alabama #RollTide — Jody O’Donnell (@jodyobx) January 12, 2024

MEMORIES

Mike Price seeing a college football coach get hired by Alabama pic.twitter.com/aiZmGEXdYh — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) January 12, 2024

NEW CULTURE

Last time Alabama hired a guy from the Pacific Northwest with no southern ties, we got Mike Price. I hope Kalen DeBoer understands the magnitude of the job he's taking. Tuscaloosa is a long way from Seattle, and not just geographically.#RollTide — JustinTurner🐘 (@Jus10Turner) January 12, 2024

PENSACOLA!

Dear Kalen, Good luck at #Alabama. Also, say away from strip clubs. Sincerely, Mike Price pic.twitter.com/sa6UZT6Rvu — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 12, 2024

WISHFUL THINKING

I hope Deboer’s time at Alabama goes as well as Mike Price’s. — Michael Kelly (@Michael1Kelly) January 12, 2024

COMPARISON

I remember the day well when Mike Price left WSU for the Alabama job. I think it’s safe to assume that DeBoer’s tenure lasts at least a little longer than Price’s did. — Bryce (@bbircher) January 12, 2024

JUST ONE GAME BREAKS THE RECORD

If Kalen DeBoer gets hired by Alabama he will be the second college football coach from a team in Washington to get the job. On the bright side, if he coaches in a single game, he will have coached more games there than Mike Price. — ⚡⚡Scott Reed⚡⚡ (@DSAFootball) January 12, 2024

BAMA'S BAD RUN

Unfortunately any guy named Mike hasn’t been a good fit for Alabama. Mike dubose, Mike price, and Mike sula all were horrible. — poshy lady (@amyrenae2005) January 11, 2024

CHUCKLE

Bring back Mike Price. He's the only Alabama head coach who never lost a game in this century. (Although, there's a very specific reason for that.) — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) January 11, 2024

FRAN!

Growing up in the pre Saban Alabama era was rough. Between Shula, DuBose, Fran, and the Mike Price fiasco it sucked. I’ve appreciate the last 17 years and enjoyed every snap. Even in defeat, we had a lot of fun. Just like pre Saban, I’ll be here for every snap. Yelling Roll Tide https://t.co/6Rq08tlicR — Herbie Hañcock (@Dustinmac24) January 11, 2024

BITTER BAMA TIMES

Some of y’all Alabama fans don’t remember the bad years of Mike Shula, Mike Price, and Mike Dubose…in other words let’s not hire a Mike this time — marriedtoteachisdrunk (@marriedtoteach1) January 11, 2024

RARE MOMENTS

For perspective, the last coach at Alabama that didn't win 10 games at least once was Ears Whitworth, who coached from '55-'57. Mike Price is technically an exception since he never coached a competitive game. — Matthew K Wyers (@matthewkwyers) January 12, 2024

PRICE 2.0?

No ties to Alabama. Never been out of the NW/Upper Midwest really. This would be Mike Price 2.0 minus the strip club — Scott Johnston (@therealscottyj) January 11, 2024

COME UNDONE

Last time Alabama hired a coach from the PNW the Bama alum had a come undone and set old Mike price up to fail before he even got started. They want a southern boy coaching that team. DeBore is a mid western boy. We’re good. — Mudslinger (@Mudslinger1128) January 11, 2024

FOR WHAT POSITION?

Alabama could do the funniest thing ever by hiring Mike Price — kwade (@KwadeSays) January 10, 2024

