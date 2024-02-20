Alabama to hire former Colorado OL coach Chris Kapilovic, per report

There was a contingent of Colorado football followers, myself included, that wanted to see the Buffs go back to the well with their next offensive line coach. CU ended up landing a great coach in longtime NFL lineman Phil Loadholt, but former Colorado OL coach Chris Kapilovic was an intriguing name. Alabama and new head coach Kalen DeBoer must agree as the Crimson Tide are reportedly set to hire Kapilovic as its new offensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Under former CU head coach Mel Tucker, Kapilovic coached the Buffs’ offensive line in 2019 before following Tucker to Michigan State in 2020. During that 2019 season, the Buffaloes rushed for 1,804 yards on 436 carries, good for 4.1 yards per carry. Kapilovic’s O-line allowed only 26 sacks that year, less than half of the 56 Colorado allowed in 2023.

After spending four seasons with the Spartans, Kapilovic joined Baylor’s staff in December of 2023, but DeBoer has now seemingly pried him to Tuscaloosa.

"Coach Kap" is one of the most impressive assistant coaches I've encountered while covering #CUBuffs… well deserved opportunity in Tuscaloosa. Also, cool to see Brian Michalowski get promoted to be Oregon's new LB coach in recent weeks… did a very solid job while in Boulder. https://t.co/F1GEO08U09 — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) February 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire