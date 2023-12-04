Here are the Alabama high school football recruits we're watching in AHSAA Super 7

The AHSAA Super 7 Championships are being played this week, and some of the nation's top college football recruits will be on display.

The Class 7A and Class 6A games have the most FBS and Power Five recruits, but the other five games feature notable prospects to know before they enter college.

Here's a look at all the players in the Super 7 with offers from FBS programs.

Class 7A, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Cameron Coleman, Central-Phenix City, Sr.: Coleman, who's listed at 6-3, 180-pounds, is Alabama's top-class of 2024 recruit per 247Sports Composite. The five-star wide receiver was originally committed to Texas A&M, but flipped to Auburn over the weekend.

CAM COLEMAN: Cam Coleman's commitment is a signal: Welcome to a new era of Auburn football | Silva

Jiquan Sanks, Central-Phenix City, Sr.: The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback has been committed to Cincinnati since June 16, but holds a total of 18 offers.

Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City, Jr.: The three-star wide receiver, listed at 5-11, 175-pounds, is not committed anywhere. But he holds nine total offers, including offers from Auburn, Florida State and Florida.

Mal Waldrep Central-Phenix City, Jr.: The 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle has yet to commit, but holds 18 total offers, including Alabama, Auburn and Colorado.

Zachariah Simmons-Brown, Central-Phenix City, Sr.: The 5-10, 180-pound running back is committed to Western Kentucky.

Rydarrius Morgan, Central-Phenix City, Sr.: The three-star safety, billed at 6-0, 175-pounds, is committed to Alabama after previously being committed to Florida State.

Isaia Faga, Central-Phenix City, Sr.: The 6-2, 275-pound defensive lineman is another member of Alabama football's class of 2024. He was previously committed to Utah before flipping to the Crimson Tide.

Kaleb Harris, Thompson, Sr.: The 6-2, 195-pound safety is committed to Auburn but holds a total of 20 others, with other offers from Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

Jared Smith, Thompson, Jr.: The 6-6, 230-pound edge rusher, the No. 5 player in Alabama in the class of 2025, has yet to commit anywhere. He currently holds 17 offers, with offers from Alabama, Auburn and Colorado.

Anquon Fegans, Thompson, Jr.: The 6-1, 180-pound safety currently holds 21 offers, with offers from Alabama, Auburn and USC.

SUPER 7: 2023 AHSAA football Super 7s in Tuscaloosa: Tickets, schedule parking, TV

Class 6A, Friday 7 p.m.

Jamison Curtis, Saraland, Sr.: The 6-1, 210-pound linebacker is committed to Vanderbilt.

Ryan Williams, Saraland, Jr.: The top-ranked recruit in Alabama in the class of 2025 is committed to Alabama. The five-star wide receiver, who stands at 6-0, 165-pounds, is a part of a dominant Saraland offense that is averaging 51.9 points per game.

KJ Lacey, Saraland, Jr.: The four-star quarterback is committed to Texas. Lacey, listed at 6-0, 170-pounds, is ranked as the No, 6 quarterback in the class of 2025.

Antonio Coleman, Saraland, Jr.: The defensive lineman, who is 6-4, 285-pounds, is committed to Alabama. He is a part of a lethal Saraland defense holding opponents to 13.9 points per game.

Dillion Alfred, Saraland, Jr.: The 5-11, 175-pound wide receiver is not yet committed anywhere. He holds a total of nine offers, including offers from Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Santae McWilliams Jr., Saraland, Jr.: The three-star running back, who stands at just 5-7, 174-pounds holds 14 offers, with offers from Arkansas and Florida State.

Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: Mbakwe, the No. 4 player in Alabama in the class of 2024, is committed to play at Alabama. The 5-11, 170-pound cornerback has played quarterback for Clay-Chalkville this season. He exited Clay-Chalkville's semifinal game versus Parker with what appeared to be a concussion but is expected to be playing this week.

JacQawn McRoy, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The 6-8, 365-pound offensive tackle is committed to Oregon. He is listed as the No. 6 player in his position in the state in the class of 2024.

Mario Craver, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The 5-11, 165-pound wide receiver has yet to commit anywhere, but holds 27 total offers, including offers from Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn.

Rodreckus Johnson, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The 5-10, 175-pound running back received an offer from Arkansas.

Kamari McClellan, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The quarterback, billed at at 6-1, 175-pounds, holds a total of nine offers, with some from Missouri and Georgia Tech.

D’Angelo Barber, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The 6-foot, 221-pound linebacker is committed to Auburn over 22 total offers, including offers from Alabama and Georgia Tech.

Tevis Metcalf, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.: The three-star cornerback, who stands at 5-10, 186-pounds, committed to Arkansas in April 2023.

Class 5A, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Ronnie Royal III, Gulf Shores, Sr.: The four-star, who is ranked the No. 23 recruit in Alabama in the class of 2024, is committed to NC State.

Quinton Reese, Ramsay, Sr.: The three-star linebacker, who stands at 6-0, 205-pounds, is committed to Alabama.

Kameron Keenan, Ramsay, Jr.: The three-star quarterback holds a total of four offers, including Colorado and Appalachian State.

Class 4A, Friday, 11 a.m.

Caleb McCreary, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.: The three-star quarterback is the 11th player in AHSAA history to reach 10,000 career yards and is a committed to Troy University.

Jotavion Pierce, Montgomery Catholic, Jr.: The 6-3, 190-pound free safety, has offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Tennesse, Kentucky, Central Michigan and Liberty.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: AHSAA Super 7: We're watching these Alabama high school football recruits