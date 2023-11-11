Advertisement

Alabama high school cross country championships: Who made it from the Tuscaloosa area

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
The Alabama high school cross country is coming to a close with the state championship meet in Munford this Saturday.

The race will be held at the Oakville Indian Mounds XC Course. Plenty of teams and individual qualifiers from the Tuscaloosa area will be running, including the reigning Class 5A state champions, the American Christian boys, who will be competing for their second-straight title.

Here are the teams and individuals that qualified for the state meet:

Teams that qualified:

  • American Christian Academy boys & girls

  • Bibb County girls

  • Holy Spirit boys & girls

  • Northridge boys & girls

  • Northside boys

  • University Charter girls

  • Winfield girls

Individuals that qualified:

  • Bailey Unger, Fayette County

  • Georgia Busby, Northside

  • Katelyn Patton, Northside

  • Hattie Hurst, Demopolis

  • Sarah Beth Smith, Demopolis

  • Alura Huver, Brookwood

  • Devon Morrison, Brookwood

  • Brianna Hayes, Central

  • Payton Ike, Central

  • Alexander Haefner, Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Adrian Stone, Hale County

  • Justin Walker, Sipsey Valley

  • Richard Lessmann, Demopolis

  • Kaleb Waldrop, Brookwood

  • Tyler Tran, Hillcrest

  • Elijah Benton, Fayette County

  • Brady Jones, Fayette County

