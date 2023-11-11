Alabama high school cross country championships: Who made it from the Tuscaloosa area

The Alabama high school cross country is coming to a close with the state championship meet in Munford this Saturday.

The race will be held at the Oakville Indian Mounds XC Course. Plenty of teams and individual qualifiers from the Tuscaloosa area will be running, including the reigning Class 5A state champions, the American Christian boys, who will be competing for their second-straight title.

Here are the teams and individuals that qualified for the state meet:

Teams that qualified:

American Christian Academy boys & girls

Bibb County girls

Holy Spirit boys & girls

Northridge boys & girls

Northside boys

University Charter girls

Winfield girls

Individuals that qualified:

Bailey Unger, Fayette County

Georgia Busby, Northside

Katelyn Patton, Northside

Hattie Hurst, Demopolis

Sarah Beth Smith, Demopolis

Alura Huver, Brookwood

Devon Morrison, Brookwood

Brianna Hayes, Central

Payton Ike, Central

Alexander Haefner, Tuscaloosa Academy

Adrian Stone, Hale County

Justin Walker, Sipsey Valley

Richard Lessmann, Demopolis

Kaleb Waldrop, Brookwood

Tyler Tran, Hillcrest

Elijah Benton, Fayette County

Brady Jones, Fayette County

