Alabama high school cross country championships: Who made it from the Tuscaloosa area
The Alabama high school cross country is coming to a close with the state championship meet in Munford this Saturday.
The race will be held at the Oakville Indian Mounds XC Course. Plenty of teams and individual qualifiers from the Tuscaloosa area will be running, including the reigning Class 5A state champions, the American Christian boys, who will be competing for their second-straight title.
Here are the teams and individuals that qualified for the state meet:
Teams that qualified:
American Christian Academy boys & girls
Bibb County girls
Holy Spirit boys & girls
Northridge boys & girls
Northside boys
University Charter girls
Winfield girls
Individuals that qualified:
Bailey Unger, Fayette County
Georgia Busby, Northside
Katelyn Patton, Northside
Hattie Hurst, Demopolis
Sarah Beth Smith, Demopolis
Alura Huver, Brookwood
Devon Morrison, Brookwood
Brianna Hayes, Central
Payton Ike, Central
Alexander Haefner, Tuscaloosa Academy
Adrian Stone, Hale County
Justin Walker, Sipsey Valley
Richard Lessmann, Demopolis
Kaleb Waldrop, Brookwood
Tyler Tran, Hillcrest
Elijah Benton, Fayette County
Brady Jones, Fayette County
