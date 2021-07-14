Are Alabama’s Heisman trophies not good enough for Auburn?

The Heisman Trophy: an award given the the college football version of the NFL’s MVP. The Crimson Tide has three, with the most recent one being awarded this past season to wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith joined former Alabama running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry as the three recipients of the Heisman Trophy.

The Crimson Tide’s friend to the east (or south if we ask Bryan Harsin), also has three. However, they have more mascots than they do Heismans in the current millennium.

Auburn’s three Heisman trophies were awarded to Cam Newton, Bo Jackson and Pat Sullivan. All three of those players left a huge mark on the game as a whole, but their trophies were not good enough for Auburn.

In fact, Alabama’s trophies weren’t good enough either.

The Tigers recruiting team or graphic design team felt it was necessary to go back two seasons ago and use Joe Burrow’s LSU Heisman as a recruiting tool.

When zoomed into the placard on the trophy, you can see Burrows named etched in.

Didn’t know Joe Burrow played at auburn pic.twitter.com/kZBDfzOeRs — Jake Ragan (@JakeRagan_RTR) July 14, 2021

Why did Auburn do this? What was the purpose? Could they not have used one of their own three Heisman trophies?

We may never get the answer to those questions, but I must still ask: Were Alabama’s not good enough?

