Alabama is heavily recruiting 2025 Texas QB Commit K.J. Lacey

Four-star quarterback KJ Lacey announced his commitment to Texas on June 3.

Considering Steve Sarkisian’s track record and development at the position, the fact that Lacey committed to Texas wasn’t what caught many by surprise. How early he committed to a program was somewhat of a shock.

What’s for certain, however, is how talented Lacey is. He led Saraland (AL) to the 6A state title game as a sophomore, throwing for 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

It’s a likely bet that Lacey’s recruiting ranking will rise to a five-star rating at some point, but as of now 247Sports lists him as the No. 3 quarterback in the country for the 2025 cycle.

Keeping Lacey’s commitment will be the next challenge for Sarkisian’s staff.

According to a recent report from On3’s Sam Spiegelman, Alabama is the one other program that still appears to be in the thick of his recruitment.

Spiegelman noted that Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees continues a strong pitch to the in-state prospect. Here’s what Lacey said of Rees’ continued efforts.

“They’re not gonna stop recruiting me. He’s still going 100 percent in on me and they’re not slowing down at all.”

Lacey is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa for the Texas-Alabama matchup in Week 2.

