Alabama head coaching history since Bear Bryant
Following legends
The next coach at Alabama has to follow Nick Saban and his mega-success with the Crimson Tide, similar to the line of coaches who took the reins in Tuscaloosa after the legendary Bear Bryant retired in 1982.
Bryant compiled a 232-46-9 record during his iconic stint as the Alabama football coach. How did the others after him fare?
Let’s take a look …
Ray Perkins, 1983-86
Record: 32-15
Bill Curry, 1987-89
Record: 26-10
Gene Stallings, 1990-96
Record: 62-25
Mike DuBose, 1997-2000
Record: 24-23
Dennis Franchione, 2001-02
Record: 17-8
Mike Price, 2003
Did not coach a game.
Mike Shula, 2003-06
Record: 10-23
Joe Kines (interim)
Record: 0-1
Nick Saban, 2007-23
Record: 201–29