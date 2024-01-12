Alabama head coaching history since Bear Bryant

Following legends

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The next coach at Alabama has to follow Nick Saban and his mega-success with the Crimson Tide, similar to the line of coaches who took the reins in Tuscaloosa after the legendary Bear Bryant retired in 1982.

Bryant compiled a 232-46-9 record during his iconic stint as the Alabama football coach. How did the others after him fare?

Let’s take a look …

Ray Perkins, 1983-86

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Record: 32-15

Bill Curry, 1987-89

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 26-10

Gene Stallings, 1990-96

(AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Record: 62-25

Mike DuBose, 1997-2000

(Tuscaloosa News File Photo)

Record: 24-23

Dennis Franchione, 2001-02

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Record: 17-8

Mike Price, 2003

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Did not coach a game.

Mike Shula, 2003-06

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 10-23

Joe Kines (interim)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Record: 0-1

Nick Saban, 2007-23

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 201–29

Story originally appeared on List Wire