Alabama head coach Nick Saban retiring from football, per report

Shocking news: College football is losing one of the best head coaches in the history of the game.

According to reports from ESPN’s Chris Low, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring from football. A surprise to many, Saban’s incredible coaching career has come to an end.

Saban spent 17 years with the Crimson Tide, winning six national championships. He most recently led Alabama to the College Football Playoff, where they fell to the National Championship-winning Michigan Wolverines.

The Crimson Tide are now on the hunt for a head coach, and rumors will certainly swirl around Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney taking the job as he is an alumnus who won a National Championship there as a player in 1992.

