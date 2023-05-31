Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes a shot at Texas recruiting

Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban does not want to be seen as the reason for disparity in college football.

At the SEC’s spring meetings Saban deflected the blame for NIL inequality from Alabama to three other programs. He said the following about the money spent to recruit players.

“You think there’s disparity in college football right now? There’ll be a lot more in the future … I think the way Southern Cal, Texas and Texas A&M are spending money … it hasn’t hit yet. What are you willing to spend?

It’s hard to believe Alabama built its 2023 class that hauled in a whopping total of nine five-star players on a tight budget. Even so, accusing Texas, Texas A&M and Southern California of spending money on recruits isn’t the insult he thinks. It is odd that he is so concerned about what’s going on elsewhere.

In reality, the Longhorns are probably in the same ballpark as the Crimson Tide in recruiting expenses. Now programs don’t have to pay recruits under the table anymore, which some schools seemed to have down to an art form.

The current format isn’t hurting Alabama recruiting, and it’s unlikely Saban really cares about the disparity in the sport. It’s unclear as to why he feels threatened by USC, Texas and Texas A&M, but the all-time great head coach was bothered enough to say something. Perhaps that means Texas is doing something right.

Annual reminder that Nick Saban bragged before the 2021 season how his QB was gonna make like a milly on NIL. https://t.co/MYrQnCPaDY — Unsolicited special assistant to the head coach (@Ian_A_Boyd) May 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire