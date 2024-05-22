Alabama head coach Nate Oats provides draft update on Mark Sears

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that senior Mark Sears still has two more workouts to complete before deciding on his status for the 2024 NBA draft.

Sears, who has played his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, declared for the draft on April 17 while maintaining his final year of college eligibility. He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school for his fifth year.

He participated in the draft combine last week in Chicago, Illinois, producing 11 points, two steals and one assist in his only scrimmage game. He measured in at 5 feet, 10 1/4 inches without shoes and registered a 39-inch max vertical jump.

“He has got two more workouts – Houston and Milwaukee – and we’ll get the feedback,” Oats said, via Johnny Congdon of ABC 33/40. “It is going to go right up to the last day because he has got the workout with Milwaukee on the 29. If the feedback isn’t a guaranteed contract, I think he’d love to come back here and try to win a national championship. But, obviously, his ultimate goal is to play in the NBA.”

Sears was a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals on 43.6% shooting from 3-point range. He set the program record for most points scored in a single season (797).

The 22-year-old was the first Division I player in the last 31 years with at least 795 points, 150 rebounds, 145 assists and 95 3-pointers in a season. He also set the single-season program records for 20-point games (26) and free throws made (198).

He is viewed as a potential second-round pick this year, given his ability to score at all three levels. He is highly touted for his passing and flourishes in pick-and-roll situations.

“If he gets great feedback, then he is going to get a guaranteed contract and we’re all happy and he stays in the draft,” Sears said. “He has already graduated college and (can achieve) his lifelong goal to play in the NBA. If we feel like it’s more like a two-way (contract), then I think he is coming back here and we’re going to try to win a national championship.”

Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats with an update on Tide guard Mark Sears who continues to work out with pro teams teams ahead of the 2024 NBA draft. Sears has maintained his college eligibility. The deadline to remain in the draft or return the school is May 29th.@abc3340 pic.twitter.com/6BkcM1nD6Q — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) May 22, 2024

Sears will have the opportunity to receive additional feedback on his draft stock after visiting Houston and Milwaukee before the early entry withdrawal deadline. He will then make a final decision to either remain in the draft or return to Tuscaloosa.

“He is in a great spot either way, and we’re in a great spot, too,” Sears said. “We take a kid that transferred from Ohio, and we’re either going to get him back and try to win the national championship or we’re gonna help him get to the NBA. We’re all in a good spot with him.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire