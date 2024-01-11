Alabama head coach candidates: Oregon's Dan Lanning won't replace retired Nick Saban

Dan Lanning isn't leaving.

Fewer than 24 hours after Nick Saban retired and the Alabama head coaching vacancy opened up, the Oregon coach posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to reiterate his commitment as the Ducks' football coach.

Lanning, who has built a reputation in Eugene already for his fierce loyalty and rah-rah attitude, put captions over the video that made no bones about where he intends to coach in 2024. (Namely, that he will not replace the retired Saban in Alabama's head coach search).

REQUIRED READING: What we know about Alabama football coaching search: Latest on Dan Lanning

"If you're scared your coach is leaving ... Then come play for us ... The Ducks aren't going anywhere ... And I'm not leaving," the words read interspersed throughout the video.

It's very on brand for the former Georgia defensive coordinator to turn rumors into a recruiting opportunity. Lanning has drawn a lot of attention throughout college football and was one of the top names floated as the next Alabama coach.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

There are, of course, plenty of other options down the list. Two playoff coaches' names have come up with some frequency: Steve Sarkisian out of Texas, and Kalen DeBoer from Washington. Mike Norvell from Florida State has also had his name crop up.

Lanning himself saying he has no intention of leaving is the most reliable reassurance Oregon fans can get. For Alabama, meanwhile, it's back to the rumor mill to see who will replace Saban on the sidelines in 2024.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama head coach search: Oregon's Dan Lanning won't replace Nick Saban